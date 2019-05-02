Suzette Brissett, who has danced with Rihanna and now works as a choreographer for stars including Dua Lipa and MIA, will be joined by Kym Jay, who has worked with Madonna and is a global dance ambassador for Nike, and Dutch competitive street dancer Maren.

The trio have performed in street dance battles across the world, but this series will see them explore the townships of South Africa, the favelas of Brazil and New York’s the Bronx to find communities that have inspired street dance through time.

Emily Jones, Channel 4 commissioning editor, said: “This is a vibrant celebration of street dance and explores its roots, how it has evolved and why it is still relevant today. It’s also a privilege to shine a light on such fresh female talent and hear voices of people across the world who share their passion.”

More like this

Advertisement

Dance Around the World will air in three one-hour episodes on Channel 4 in 2019.