Exclusive – Craig Revel Horwood reveals how The Masked Dancer will change his Strictly 2021 judging style

Craig Revel Horwood was dramatically unmasked last night (4th June) on The Masked Dancer.

Knickerbocker Glory had entertained judges with their fab-u-lous routines and flamboyant costume, but sadly just missed out on a spot in tonight’s The Masked Dancer final.

Craig, who’s known as a very critical judge on Strictly Come Dancing, was keen to show another side to him, and learn what it was like to be a contestant on a talent show.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com after his unmasking, the judge said: “[Dancing is] what I do for a living. I’m a judge on a TV show about dancing, and I’m quite super critical, and I thought, ‘put your money where your mouth is’. I just wanted people to see me as I am. And see my passion for dance, and I think that was obvious when I took the mask off and dance again, you can see my face… so I think it was a good thing to do.”

Craig continued: “I’ve sat by that desk since May 2004. I’ve been very vocal about other people’s dancing and I’ve never been judged in that way. And I sort of wanted everyone to see what I could do and prove to myself that after two hip replacements that I was still capable of putting a pair of six inch stilettos on and going out there and wave about about two with at least some grace and style. I mean, it could have gone horribly wrong for me. You know, it could have worked in the reverse, but I think I could have been absolutely terrible. But I’m very glad that I wasn’t and also very glad that people like the character and I got through to the semi finals.”

So now he’s had a taste of live as a contestant, how will Craig change the way he approaches judging on Strictly 2021?

The choreographer revealed two major takeaways he has learned from his time on The Masked Dancer – nerves and time.

“I think that [the contestants] are really nervous. I, certainly as a judge, I will take and consider their nerves into account a little bit more, because I never really thought about that, because I’m obviously very specific about what the dance should be. But I never really consider the celebrities’ nerves, because that’s sort of not my job,” Craig explained.

“I certainly will take the nerves into account and the fact that they get very little rehearsal, as well. And that’s a hard thing for people that aren’t dancers. I’ve grown up with dance all my life. And I know that I can learn a routine in literally 10 minutes.

“I’m hoping it encourages celebs to come on the show the people at home, that don’t know me, that they might know a different side of me as well. Now being on this, you know that I am up for a laugh, and I’m game for anything. And I’m actually a lot of fun! I’m not that miserable guy on the telly every Saturday night, I’m just a human being, I do have a passion for dance, and I was there to prove it.”

Tonight’s final will see Zip, Scarecrow, Carwash and Squirrel battle it out to be crowned winner of The Masked Dancer season one.

The Masked Dancer final airs tonight on ITV.