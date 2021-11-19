Tell us about your Christmas TV viewing habits

TV plays a big role in many of households’ Christmas Days but we at RadioTimes.com want to know how it factors into yours.

Advertisement

Do you watch Christmas TV as a family? How many hours do you spend in front of the tele on Christmas Day?

And how about your soap preferences: are you more likely to tune in for Corrie or EastEnders after your dinner?

We’ve put together a short survey to find out what people’s festive viewing habits look like. So let us know your traditions by answering the questions below.

From what devices you couldn’t live without on the big day to whether you fall asleep in front of the TV, RadioTimes.com wants to find out what part TV plays when it comes to your celebrations.

This season, there’s plenty of festive fun to look forward to on TV, with the likes of the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, the Great British Bake Off’s two festive specials and the dramatic storylines from the soaps.

Plus, of course, there are loads of Christmas movies to enjoy across the various streaming platforms.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

From Elf, to Home Alone and Die Hard (yes, it’s a Christmas film), you’re never short of options when it comes to the streamers. It’s just a question of what to pick!

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.