While it took many of us at home quite a while to guess that it was the Welsh singer behind that fungi falsetto, Church has revealed that her family realised it was her "almost immediately".

The final of The Masked Singer 's third season aired on Saturday, with Charlotte Church being unmasked as Mushroom after eight weeks of stellar performances, ending with her coming in second place on the show.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Church said her experience on the show was "so wild, weird and playful".

Charlotte Church performing as Mushroom

"And uniquely stressful at times to sing in a costume like that, and be judged and stuff, which I'm not used to. So at times, it was difficult – it's challenging.

"But it was so lovely to watch it on telly and play the guessing game and surprise certain members of my family. Not most of them, because they guessed almost immediately."

As for which members of her family she'd told before entering the show, Church said: "Only my husband knew because obviously I was away filming.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"But I mean, as soon as Mo Gilligan put my name in the ring really, as soon as that third week happened and I started doing a bit of stretching my range and doing a bit of the high operatic stuff, then everybody else was like, 'It's clearly you on The Masked Singer.'

"And I was like, 'I can't confirm or deny.' But they pretty much rumbled me straight away."

Saturday's show saw Torn singer Natalia Imbruglia win season 3 as Panda, while Westlife's Mark Feehily came in third place as Robobunny.

Read more:

Advertisement

The Masked Singer will return to ITV next year. See what else is on with our TV Guide. Also visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for more news.