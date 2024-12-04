Viewers can tune in to find out who will be named the festive Star Baker on Christmas Day at 1:30pm.

Elsewhere in the schedule, Channel 4 will air festive specials for shows including Gogglebox (9:15pm on Christmas Eve), The Festive Pottery Throw Down (9pm on Boxing Day) and another Bake Off special, just in time for New Year celebrations (1:30pm on Monday 30th December).

Jenny & Lee for Gogglebox Festive Special. Channel 4

Meanwhile, The Alternative Christmas Message, which last year was delivered by Stephen Fry, will air this year at 4:50pm on Christmas Day.

Claudia Winkleman, Mika and Lang Lang are back for a festive edition of The Piano at Christmas, which will feature some of the stand-out players from season 2, who will be performing seasonal favourites. That will air on Christmas Day at 7:10pm.

Viewers can also test how well they've been paying attention to 2024 with The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, which will air at 9pm on Friday 27th December.

For those after some extra festive travel specials, Channel 4 is taking a festive journey on An Alpine Train at Christmas, at 4:30pm on Sunday 29th December.

The new single documentary will give viewers behind-the-scenes access to one of Europe's most scenic journeys, with Hugh Bonneville at the helm narrating the special.

Other shows set to air over the festive fortnight include The Last Leg of the Year, Big Fat Quiz of Everything and Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide with Josie Gibson.

There will also be plenty of laughs shared, with Taskmaster's New Year Treat airing on Sunday 29th December at 9pm, with Martin Lewis, Sue Johnston, David James, Professor Hannah Fry and Melanie Blatt all taking part.

Read more:

Rest assured there will also be plenty of movie madness over on Channel 4, with the channel set to air a host of films, including Close Encounters of the Third Kind on Christmas Eve at 11:25am and Miracle on 34th Street on Christmas Day at 5pm.

Channel 4 isn't the only one with a stacked festive line-up, either. Over on BBC One, there will be a festive Call the Midwife double bill, as well as the final Gavin & Stacey Christmas special and Julia Donaldson animation Tiddler!

Meanwhile, ITV's Christmas slate includes festive editions of The 1% Club and The Masked Singer, including one last outing with Vera.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.