Now, the BBC has released a trailer for the short film, starring Hannah Waddingham as the narrator and newcomer Reuben Kirby as the lead fish, Tiddler.

The cute clip introduces us to tiny Tiddler, a small grey fish with a big imagination, and how he likes to entertain his classmates with some tall tales when he is late for school.

But when he actually gets swept up in a real-life adventure and becomes lost in the deep ocean, it's down to his storytelling to help him get back.

You can see the trailer here:

Tiddler boasts a star-studded cast, with Ted Lasso's Waddingham taking the lead as the narrator.

Ghosts' Lolly Adefope stars as teacher Miss Skate, while Jayde Adams voices Plaice, among others.

And of course, it wouldn't be a Magic Light Pictures adaptation without Rob Brydon, who returns for his 12th story, this time playing the Fisherman, Whale, Starfish and Anchovy!

Child actors Reuben Kirby and Theo Fraser play best friends Tiddler and Johnny Dory.

Tiddler will air over Christmas on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

