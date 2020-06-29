So which famous faces have already been revealed on the show?

Here's everything you need to know...

Shirley Ballas

Shirley Ballas (Channel 4)

The first episode invited viewers into the home of Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas, through the eyes of her loveable pet dog Charlie.

The 59-year-old relocated to England after living in Los Angeles, and now resides in a stunning open-plan home, which was built in the 80s.

On the Channel 4 show, viewers got a glimpse at the exterior of her home complete with a striking black front door, an elegant canopy and beautiful plants placed at the entrance.

Indoors featured an open plan design with under floor heating and huge floor-to-ceiling glass windows throughout the lower level.

Viewers instantly fell in love with Shirley's plush bedroom and walking wardrobe containing some of the show stopping outfits we're used to seeing her wear on the BBC One show.

"Shirley has a belting gaff," one wrote on Twitter.

Kevin Bridges

Channel 4

Viewers also got the chance to snoop at comedian Kevin Bridges' luxury, Glasgow home.

Kevin's beloved labrador, Annie, took fans through the house, showing off a cosy interior with some very state-of-the-art technology.

Kevin and his wife Kerry Monaghan's sprawling countryside crib has a carefully understated living room with a wooden carving on Annie, alongside a pale grey bespoke sofa for the pooch which replicates the human sized versions in the room.

The walls are lined with football scarves and jerseys, including one with the name Bridges on the back, which revealed who might live there.

Celebrity Snoop Dogs is on Channel 4 at 8.30pm on Channel 4.