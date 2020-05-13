And former UK victors Bucks Fizz have been getting us in the mood with a surprise performance of their 1981 winning song, Making Your Mind Up, on BBC Breakfast.

Performing alongside BBC Moscow correspondent and Eurovision superfan, Steve Rosenberg, the group, now known as just The Fizz, entered into the spirit of the occasion by wearing the colours they wore for their triumphant performance. Cheryl Baker (in red), Mike Nolan (in blue) and Jay Aston (in yellow) performed their classic hit with gusto, each singing from their homes, while a delighted Steve played along on the piano. The fourth member of Bucks Fizz, Bobby G, no longer performs with the group.

The surprise performance delighted BBC Breakfast viewers on Tuesday morning. While the group danced along to their hit, they left the iconic skirt-ripping moment for when they are able to perform together in person!

Bucks Fizz are one of only five acts to win Eurovision for the UK. The others were Sandie Shaw in 1967 with Puppet on a String, Lulu with Boom Bang a Bang in 1969, Brotherhood of Man with Save Your Kisses For Me in 1976 and Katrina and the Waves with Love Shine a Light in 1997.

It remains to be seen whether the UK will ever take that elusive sixth victory, but it's nice to reminisce about the glory days isn't it?

The BBC's alternative Eurovision coverage begins on Saturday at 6.25pm on BBC1 with Eurovision: Come Together. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.