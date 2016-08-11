Britney Spears confirmed for James Corden's Carpool Karaoke
She’s so lucky, she’s a star…
Published: Thursday, 11 August 2016 at 2:36 pm
Britney Spears took to Twitter last night to announce that she’ll be appearing on Carpool Karaoke on 25 August.
The tweet showed a photo of her and the Late Late Show host James Corden being suave by his car.
Took a ride around LA with @JKCorden & did a little #CarpoolKaraoke ? Watch the @latelateshow on 8/25 to see it! pic.twitter.com/7DYvWPtOPS
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 10, 2016
It’s good to hear that someone’s turning up for Carpool Karaoke, as James Corden recently revealed that Kanye West keeps bailing and then sending him dozens of roses arranged in the shape of a cube to apologise. As you do.
It would have been far simpler and cheaper to just say: "Oops, I did it again."
