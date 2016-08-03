Kanye West keeps pulling out of Carpool Karaoke and sending James Corden roses to say sorry
“What could be more Kanye than that?”
Nothing says “I’m sorry” like three dozen white roses arranged in the shape of a cube. That’s what Kanye West sent to James Corden when he bailed on Carpool Karaoke, twice.
“Kanye has been booked twice now and both times something came up,” the Late Late Show host told GQ.
“He’ll do it eventually. He wants to do it,” he said. Perhaps more to himself than anyone else.
His dream guest would be Beyonce, a booking which would no doubt “break the internet”.
It could happen.
Corden added: “She’s on tour right now. We’re working on it.”
Past highlights of the skit have seen Corden driving Michelle Obama in circles around the White House grounds, and a triple whammy appearance from Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Gwen Stefani.
