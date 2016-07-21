Seems like the kind of thing you should keep secret, but hey – if she's sharing, we're listening.

Revealing that they were given the letter 'R' and codenames were thought up based on that, Obama said they asked her opinion on her given name and she simply said, "Yeah, whatever!"

Corden attempts to come up with his own – Papa Smurf or Tiramisu – before they get back to the important business of rocking out to Stevie Wonder, Obama's own track 'This Is For My Girls' (for which Missy Elliott hops in the car) and Beyoncé. And the latter should be looking to sign FLOTUS up because she's got the moves, even joking: "We were making honey to put in our lemonade..!"

Watch the whole video below: