Michelle Obama reveals her Secret Service codename on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke
There's plenty of sass and secrets as the First Lady joins The Late Late Show host for a drive around the White House grounds
Michelle Obama brought a whole lot of sass and some cool secrets when she joined James Corden for the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke.
Taking a spin around the White House grounds, the First Lady didn't hesitate to discuss her Secret Service codename, Renaissance, going on to dish that the President's is Renegade.
Seems like the kind of thing you should keep secret, but hey – if she's sharing, we're listening.
Revealing that they were given the letter 'R' and codenames were thought up based on that, Obama said they asked her opinion on her given name and she simply said, "Yeah, whatever!"
Corden attempts to come up with his own – Papa Smurf or Tiramisu – before they get back to the important business of rocking out to Stevie Wonder, Obama's own track 'This Is For My Girls' (for which Missy Elliott hops in the car) and Beyoncé. And the latter should be looking to sign FLOTUS up because she's got the moves, even joking: "We were making honey to put in our lemonade..!"
More like this
Watch the whole video below: