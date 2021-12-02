Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad Christmas special release date – when is the show back?

Father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh will be taking their iconic RV to one of the most Christmassy destinations in the world, Iceland, for a bumper one-off festive special.

ITV says that the Walsh boys will be “testing themselves to frosty new limits” as they visit volcanoes, glaciers and admire breath-taking landscapes, adding: “That’s why dads go to Iceland!”

Barney told ITV: “Our family loves Christmas, so, as a special present to dad this year, I’m giving him some challenges on a festive trip to Iceland. If he’s not keen on those he’s always got the RV. He loves driving that thing. It’s going to be great fun.”

Bradley added: “Barney knows I hate the cold but I love Christmas, so I had to say yes to a festive road trip around Iceland. I just hope I can find somewhere to roast my chestnuts.”

Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad Christmas special release date

The Christmas special will air on Christmas Eve, Friday 24th December, at 9pm on ITV. A brand new six-part series of Breaking Dad with Bradley and Barney is set to air in 2022.

What is Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad about?

ITV says Bradley and Barney will be taking their trusty RV across the sea to Iceland, to challenge themselves against the elements and enjoy some of the spectacular landscapes. Here, they’ll “find Christmas joy and terrifying challenges in equal measure”.

ITV adds: “By the end of all their festive frolics, will they discover the most valuable Christmas experience is spending time with the people we love, or will they be left bickering about their frostbite?”

Where are Bradley and Barney going for the Christmas special?

Bradley and Barney will be enjoying a festive trip around arguably one of the most Christmassy places in the world – Iceland. Once there, the boys will be visiting volcanoes and glaciers and admiring the breath-taking landscapes that the country is famous for.

Is there a trailer?

There’s no trailer just yet, but as the one-off special will land later this month, we’d expect one to be released very soon. We’ll keep you posted.

Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad Christmas special will air on Christmas Eve, Friday 24th December, at 9pm on ITV.

