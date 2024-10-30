Every year, department stores, supermarkets, toy shops and fashion brands, to name but a few, pull out all the stops to show off their best presents - and remind us why it's so lovely to give the perfect gift.

John Lewis is the most highly anticipated advert every year, with the retailer keeping details of its campaign under tight wraps until it's finally revealed.

Last year, we met Snapper the Venus flytrap, who became an unconventional family pet one Christmas.

The advert broke tradition with its song: John Lewis opted for an original track called Festa, performed by Andrea Bocelli.

What will this year's be?

Meanwhile, TK Maxx was the first out of the gate this year.

TK Maxx: Festive Farm

Fans may get a bit of déjà vu watching this year's TK Maxx Christmas ad, as the retailer has decided to bring back its campaign from 2023, called Festive Farm.

The advert sees a beret-wearing goat, bow tie-adorned duck, cosy-sweatered alpaca and bobble-hatted hedgehog donning designer Christmas gifts from the farmer and his wife, and strutting through the snow to Eve and Gwen Stefani's Let Me Blow Ya Mind.

The farmer asks his wife, "Did you buy all the farm designer outfits? I thought we were keeping it small with the gifts this year?" to which she replies, "Oh, I did, love."

New elements tied to the campaign for this year include TK Maxx selling the characters as a range of soft toys, with £2.50 from the sale of every toy going to The King’s Trust to help disadvantaged young people develop the skills and confidence to create a better future.

Meanwhile, this year TK Maxx has also teamed up with the creator of TikTok and Instagram account 'Sylvanian Drama', who have brought the festive friends to life through a three-part social content series, which will launch across TK Maxx’s TikTok and Instagram channels in mid-November.

