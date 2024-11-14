The advert features a believable pairing of sisters who share memories together over the years - good, bad and plain funny.

It centres around elder sister Sally, who is played by Margaret Clunie.

But who is Margaret Clunie, and where have you seen her before?

Who is Margaret Clunie?

Age: 37

Instagram: @MargaretClunie

Margaret Clunie is an actress from the United Kingdom.

Over her career, she's enjoyed roles in some notable television shows, but got her break in Doctors in 2012.

She would go on to have a recurring role in A Young Doctor's Notebook, alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Jon Hamm.

In 2013, she made her London theatre debut in Hard Feelings.

In 2016 and 2017, she starred alongside Jenna Coleman in ITV's hugely popular historical series Victoria, where she played Harriet, Duchess of Sutherland.

She has also had roles in Death in Paradise, Last Christmas and Disney Plus series Andor.

Her most recent role as in season 2 of Dalgliesh.

She is married to musician Tom Bull.

