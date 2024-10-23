Last year, we met Snapper the Venus flytrap, who won over hearts with his unusual but completely loveable behaviour.

And in a break from tradition, John Lewis opted for an original song, Festa, performed by Andrea Bocelli, rather than an atmospheric cover of a popular song.

The John Lewis Christmas campaign has actually already started (sort of), following the release of a new advert in September, highlighting their return to their "Never Knowingly Undersold" pledge.

The advert shows the Oxford Street store through the decades, and is said to be the first of a three-part campaign for the retailer's "golden quarter", culminating in Christmas.

Now that one's out, all eyes are of course on Christmas, and what could make up their festive offering.

Keep this page bookmarked, as we'll be updating it with all the need-to-know information about the John Lewis Christmas advert for 2024.

When is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 released?

We don't have a confirmed release date for the John Lewis Christmas advert this year, but we can have a good guess at it.

Historically, all adverts since 2014 have been released on the first or second week of November, and almost always on a Thursday.

With that in mind, then, we'd expect to see the advert on Thursday 7th November or Thursday 14th November 2024.

Last year, the advert featuring Snapper launched on Thursday 9th November 2023, which we correctly predicted.

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 about?

We don't yet know what the John Lewis Christmas advert will be about, as it's usually kept under a tight lock and key until launch day.

One thing we could guess is that it might follow the autumnal campaign launched by John Lewis around their return to the "Never Knowingly Undersold" pledge.

But as for the contents and the all-important song, that's anyone's guess.

What was last year's John Lewis Christmas advert?

While speculation was rife about what last year's advert would contain, no one could expect it to be about a Venus flytrap.

A young boy, called Alfie, stumbles upon the kit to grow the perfect Christmas tree, so he puts it to the test – but when it sprouts, he discovers it's not a Christmas tree at all, but a Venus flytrap.

Nonetheless, Alfie falls in love with his carnivorous plant, and the pair go out of their way to convince his family to ditch the usual tree in favour of Snapper.

His family don't quite have the same fondness they have, especially when the family pooch nearly finds itself in Snapper's mouth, and the plant's sadly cast outside.

Enter the gut-wrenching scene where Snapper paws at the window, longing to be with his friend.

The family realise he's quite special indeed, and decide to bring presents outside to him for him to guard.

But he ends up eating them in a comical moment - only to reveal he can munch up the packaging and deliver the right gifts to the right people! How handy.

The advert had an original song on it, as well, with Andrea Bocelli performing Festa for the fun festive offering.

