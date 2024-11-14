The two-minute advert, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, takes viewers on an emotional journey starting in the shop, before heading back in time as Sally looks for the best gift.

Every year, the advert is soundtracked by a cover, but this year, things are a little different, with a classic song performed by the original singer.

Furthermore, John Lewis is launching a competition for fans to cover the song, with some amazing prizes to be won.

Last year, an original song called Festa was performed by Andrea Bocelli.

The likes of Ellie Goulding, Lily Allen, Tom Odell and Elbow among others have performed on the highly anticipated advert.

So, what is the song for 2024? And who sings it? Read on for all the details.

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 song?

The song for the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 is Sonnet by The Verve.

The powerful song was originally released in 1998 by the indie band, but the version on the John Lewis advert has been re-recorded by The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft.

The new version can be heard on Ashcroft's album, Acoustic Hymns Vol 1, released in 2021.

Lyrically, the track is perfect for the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 as it is around diving into memories with an old friend.

The song opens: "My friend and me / Looking through her red box of memories / Faded I'm sure / But love seems to stick in her veins you know / Yes, there's love if you want it."

Who sings the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 song?

Richard Ashcroft by Dean Chalkley.

Richard Ashcroft performs the song on the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024.

The Verve frontman re-made his song for a recent acoustic album.

What is the John Lewis #MySonnet competition?

Every year (except in 2023), John Lewis covers a popular song in its Christmas advert, often remaking it into a brand new song.

But this year, the retailer is putting the opportunity into viewers' own hands by inviting them to make #MySonnet on TikTok.

On 15th November, the competition will launch inviting performers to submit their offerings via the hashtag #MySonnet.

The winner, chosen by Ashcroft and a panel of independent judges, will get the chance to record their version of Sonnet in a professional recording session with a top producer (which will be released as a single with proceeds donated to Building Happier Futures charity), a £3,000 John Lewis shopping spree, and tickets to see Richard Ashcroft live in 2025.

Perhaps most exciting of all, the winning version of Sonnet will appear in a special version of the John Lewis Christmas advert on Christmas Day!

