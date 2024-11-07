Aardman have brought snow and festivities to Mossy Bottom Farm which sees Bitzer the dog attempting to conduct a choir of sheep but they're all so cold they can't hit their harmonies.

Looking at his own hat and scarf, Bitzer decides to head to Barbour to pick up some items for Shaun and his flock in a bid to warm them up this winter.

When he returns with arms full of shopping bags, the flock quickly don the knitted gear and manage to perform a lovely tune.

This is the second year Barbour has teamed up with Aardman, after last year's cute commercial saw The Farmer's beloved wax jacket get a bit of love.

As part of the campaign, Barbour are releasing 30 limited edition Barbour x Shaun the Sheep Re-loved wax jacket, with proceeds going to Oxfam.

Barbour Christmas advert

Paul Wilkinson, Group Commercial Director at Barbour said: “After the success of last year's campaign, we are excited to be collaborating with Aardman for another year. A British brand that shares our core values of craftsmanship, attention to detail, and quality. The Barbour and Aardman customer is multi-generational, which was a big part of the inspiration behind this campaign. This year we are pleased to support Oxfam, giving 30 people the opportunity to purchase a unique, limited-edition Barbour x Shaun the Sheep Re-loved wax jacket with all proceeds going to the charity.”

Rachael Peacock, Senior Brand Manager at Aardman shared: “We’re delighted to launch the next festive Shaun the Sheep adventure for Barbour. These iconic British brands share strong values of quality, craft and a shared love of the outdoors. Shaun and the flock have never looked better than in Barbour!”

The jackets will be sold in Oxfam stores and on Barbour.com.

