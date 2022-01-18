Ben Fogle greeted by horde of barking dogs in New Lives in the Wild clip

The latest subject of the documentary series is Sandy, a woman who made a fresh start on the Greek island Andros, where she now looks out for the local animal population.

This week’s episode of Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild is a must-see for animal lovers, whisking viewers away to a sanctuary populated by more than 50 furry friends.

She shares her home with 25 dogs, eight donkeys, a horse and a mule, as well as more than 20 cats, and Ben soon sees that she isn’t planning on slowing down anytime soon.

In her mission to ensure all animals are given the treatment they deserve, Sandy rushes out to investigate reports of a dog being held in poor conditions, confronting the owners before ultimately taking the pup into her care.

Watch the exclusive clip below.

While the somewhat confrontational nature of Sandy’s approach might make Fogle nervous, he could barely hide his excitement over the welcome party that greeted him upon his arrival on Andros.

Making his way up to Sandy’s home, he admired a sign reading “friends not food”, and introduced himself to a group of donkeys, before being greeted by a small army of barking dogs.

Check out the second exclusive below:

The 16th season of Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild has seen the presenter meet remarkable people in Portugal and Ireland, with next week’s finale bringing him back to the UK.

Travelling to Cornwall, he’ll meet Davina and Todd, who fled the hustle and bustle of the city for a more natural way of life tending to an off-grid farm.

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.