BBC reveals new archive that allows access to 200,000 programmes – and early editions of Radio Times

If you’ve ever wanted to time travel via your television set, then you’re in luck (sort of) – the BBC has updated its programming archive to include a host of transmissions from 1923 to the present day.

Advertisement

Formerly known as BBC Genome, the BBC’s Programme Index now makes the broadcaster’s archive more accessible than ever, with viewers able to browse over 10 million listings, 200,000 playable programmes and even early editions of Radio Times magazine.

The BBC announced the news in a tweet, previewing the website’s new look with the caption: “*Drum roll* BBC Genome has grown up…please say hello to Programme Index!”

*Drum roll*



BBC Genome has grown up… please say hello to Programme Index!



Now you can browse 10 million listings, watch or listen to more than 200K playable programmes and browse early editions of Radio Times - all in the same place. https://t.co/lgS0X69SeQ pic.twitter.com/cCnVsTBmu3 — BBC Genome (@bbcgenome) June 16, 2021

From a 1955 interview with writer and director Orson Welles and a 1970 documentary about the Carry On films, to an episode of Stacey Dooley’s Between the Covers which aired earlier this month, there’s a wide array of watchable programmes available to stream on the archive, as well as audio records from BBC Radio shows like historic episodes of Desert Island Discs.

As for copies of Radio Times magazine, the archive boasts some of the earliest issues published in 1923 up to editions released in 2009, including the programme listings of that week.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The programming data added to the Genome archive was extracted from copies of Radio Times from each week between 1923 to 2009 before being filtered through optical character recognition technology to recreate schedules for most of the BBC’s broadcast history.

With the Programme Index being a historical record of the BBC’s planned output, the broadcaster added that it “should be viewed in this context and with the understanding that historical listings reflect the attitudes and standards of their time – not those of today”.

Advertisement

You can check out the BBC Programme Index via its website. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.