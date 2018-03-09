The Obamas reportedly want to produce shows focused around "inspirational stories".

The report adds however that any new shows will not "directly respond to President Trump or conservative critics".

Obama appeared as the first guest in David Letterman's new chat show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction in January 2018, and following the appearance many commenters said that his ease on camera would make him an ideal host himself.

“President and Mrs Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire,” Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to the former president, told the New York Times.

"Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories."