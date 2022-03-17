Flash-forward to the present day and we're now down to just four remaining Apprentice 2022 candidates , as the infamous interviewing stage takes place on Thursday 17th March.

Back in January, 16 ambitious individuals entered Lord Sugar's boardroom on The Apprentice , with the hope of becoming his next business partner.

This year it's an all-female final, with Brittany Carter, Harpreet Kaur, Kathryn Louise Burn and Stephanie Affleck still in the running to secure Sugar's £250,000 investment.

Throughout the 16th season, the girl-power has been evident; however, the finalists have admitted that it hasn't always been easy competing with one another, while also trying to maintain friendships.

Speaking to press, including RadioTimes.com, Brittany opened up about how the boardroom scenes in particular made things "difficult" for the candidates.

She said: "I just think in this series, we’ve all been very professional; we understand that we’re all in the show to win and to secure that investment from Lord Sugar.

"It’s true that what was said in the boardroom was never personal – it’s business and we all just understood that. It got left behind and no-one held a grudge because of that mutual understanding; we’re all there for the same reason and you can’t hold that against anyone.

"It’s obviously difficult though because you have to do what you have to do to keep your place, but I think we all made sure that we kept it above belt and only brought in elements that were relevant to the task and performance."

Brittany Carter BBC

Agreeing, Harpreet added: "I honestly never saw it as a problem or felt any kind of shift. I just think we all got on really well as a group when we were on task – we were focused on just winning as a team.

"I’ve never felt like there were mind games and this mentality of the other candidates being my competitor – we all just acted with real professionalism and if things had to be brought up in the boardroom, then they weren’t said maliciously."

She continued: "Obviously, it’s difficult because when you’re sat there you want to be shouting about your own highlights which I found difficult – and so many times I’d just want to celebrate the other candidates' achievements.

"It’s just about finding that balance. But, when it came to leaving the boardroom, that’s it, you let it go and you move on.

"Yes, I’ve got far in the process because of my own abilities, but I honestly believe it’s also down to good teamwork, collaboration and the people who I had around me. Teamwork really does mean everything to me."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This week, all four candidates will present their business plans to some of Sugar's trusted advisors, including Claude Littner who returns to The Apprentice, following a serious bike accident.

Kathryn, in particular, has been waiting for this moment, admitting she'll no longer have to "directly compete" with the other candidates.

Kathryn Louise Burn BBC

She explained: "It’s a weird one, because it is a competition at the end of the day, but there’s a lot more to it when you genuinely do care for each other. I know I went in to the process thinking ‘I’m not here to make friends’, and I really wasn’t.

"But as the process goes on, you slowly start to realise that it’s your ‘competition’ who’s there to cheer you up, give a big cuddle after a hard day and support you. And naturally, when you’re spending so much time with each other and in such a different environment, special bonds are going to be made.

"I think that’s the great thing about the interviews though, you’re no longer directly competing against each other’s skills. You’ve got your business idea, you’ve already written your business plan, and now it’s down to you and just you.

Advertisement

"Lord Sugar is either going to see potential in your business, or he’s not. Whether you’re friends with the other candidates or not, that isn’t going to make a difference."

The Apprentice airs on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit the dedicated Entertainment hub.