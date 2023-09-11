Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Thomas - who left Emmerdale in 2018 after playing Adam Barton for nine years - revealed: "Emmerdale always comes out on top!"

We'll have to wait and see if Thomas is right once the show starts, but judging by him admitting that "I can't dance", he might have to watch out for former EastEnders star Nigel Harman - who revealed he has some dancing experience.

"I did a diploma in musical theatre when I was 16. So we used to dance. I wasn’t in the top stream. There was A, B and C, and I started in C and ended up in B.

"And when I left college, I was on a cruise ship for six months - as a dancer, I hasten to add, not just doing the bingo," he said.

As well as Bobby and Nigel, Adam will compete against former Corrie stars Les Dennis and Ellie Leach, who was actually happy to see Thomas had signed up.

"It was kind of nice to find out that Adam was doing it because it was like a friendly face, so it made me feel a little bit less nervous," she said.

Ellie might want to get into dancing mode because Adam is coming for the Glitterball!

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

