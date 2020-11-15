Strictly Come Dancing viewers hotly debate the trouble with Maisie

There was a big surprise in Sunday’s dance-off line-up on Strictly Come Dancing as Max George and his professional partner Dianne Buswell and Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez finished in the bottom two.

Advertisement

In the end, judges Anton du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood both voted to save the EastEnders star Maisie, who danced a Cha Cha to Cyndi Lauper’s hit Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

Many viewers seemed perplexed about how Maisie finished in the dance-off, after being placed above four couples in the main show: Caroline and Johannes, Ranvir and Giovanni, Max and Dianne and JJ and Amy.

JJ getting through while Maisie is in the bottom two is a joke! Thought this was a dancing competition?! #Strictly — Sia ???? (@Sias_Creations) November 15, 2020

Team Maisie defended the teenage actress online against accusations of over-confidence.

One fan wrote: “#Strictly Getting a bit bored of reading stuff on here saying that @maisie_smith_is too confident? Why is it a crime to have confidence in yourself? She’s not cocky IMO. She’s talented. She’s young, but females are given a tougher time on this show than the Men…”

Maisie famously won the Children in Need Strictly special in 2019 and has had stage school training, but many felt that should be ignored in assessing her performances in this series.

Is it just me that thinks the judges are really tough on maisie? If anyone else did that dance they would have been blown away #strictly — Lleucu (@haulybore) November 14, 2020

A clue about why Maisie isn’t everyone’s cup of tea was provided by one fan on Twitter.

Genuinely feel the wrong couple went. As much as Maisie is a good dancer, shes been at the same level every week whilst the others have taken on criticisms, improved and learnt. Its boring to watch and she isn’t coming across as a very likeable person either. #Strictly — Han✨ (@hannaahjane) November 15, 2020

Meanwhile, The Wanted star Max became the fourth casualty of Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Stand-in judge Anton explained why he voted to save Maisie: “Well, I have to say it’s so close. They were both immaculate through that dance. It literally was just the smallest timing. For me, I’m going to have to save Maisie and Gorka.”

Max’s fan club members were distraught.

Wow I’m gutted Max went out of #Strictly totally surprised both Max and @maisie_smith_ was even in the bottom two! It’s definitely showing that @ShirleyBallas isn’t a fan of Maisie!! Love judge @TheAntonDuBeke ???????? — Sally (@SallyTom78) November 15, 2020

That sentiment was shared by many, who felt the wrong two pairs had ended up dancing off, even considering Max’s F-bomb at the end of the dance-off.

One fan wrote: “Well done, Max. Much better than JJ and Jamie this week, even the first time he did it. #Strictly”.

Another viewer wrote: “Absolutely gutted for @MaxGeorge & @dbuzz6589 Max you did so brilliantly and were fabulous to watch! And any bias aside, we genuinely believe you had so much more to give”.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 21st November, including a tribute to Blackpool.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.