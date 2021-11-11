Yellowstone season 4 cast: Who will be returning?

Yellowstone season 4 is finally here, as we catch up with the characters on the plain where civility and morality are always in question.

Showrunner Taylor Sheridan has created a significant hit in the Paramount Network drama – enough for the story to spin-off into two new shows, named Y:1883 and 6666 – and it’s easy to see why.

After being offered half a billion dollars for his ranch and the land surrounding it, “stubborn” isn’t quite the word to describe old-timer owner John Dutton, and fans are keen to see what happens next.

Read on for a primer on who’s returning for the season 4 cast. We’ve split it into Team Yellowstone and Team Corporation, the former looking to retain for cultural purposes (with pride and purpose) and the latter in a bid to develop the area for stone-cold commerce.

Team Yellowstone

John Dutton played by Kevin Costner

The first member of Team Yellowstone, big-time ranch owner Dutton is “locked in the past” with the “mentality of a CEO”. He (as the figurehead) and his associates spend their life reaping the ranch and fending off enemies.

Beth Dutton played by Kelly Reilly

Paramount Network

Head of mergers and acquisitions, tornado-to-the-trailer-park Beth returned to Yellowstone to help her father deal with the ranch’s affairs.

Presently, her scars are there for all to see, but she is as true to Team Yellowstone as her father despite her corporate prowess.

Rip Wheeler played by Cole Hauser

Paramount Network

Rip became an orphan through traumatic circumstances. Handed a lifeline by John, he found a life worth continuing as part of his kin, working his way up to the role of foreman.

Rip and Beth are long-standing love interests, having grown up together.

Kayce Dutton played by Luke Grimes

Paramount Network

Kayce has seen two sides of Montana from his home in Yellowstone to his in-laws’ digs over in Broken Rock Reservation. The torn former Navy SEAL and his Native American wife Monica want the best for their only son, Tate. The ranch has put this in jeopardy but there’s only one way out for him and his family and it’s not fleeing.

Monica Dutton-Long played by Kelsey Asbille

Paramount Network

Granddaughter of one of the Native American elders on the reservation part of Yellowstone, Monica yearns for balance. Teacher by vocation, she hopes to make best use of her voice and perspective in raising Tate and guiding her students.

Tate Dutton played by Brecken Merrill

Paramount Network

Apple of the ranch’s eye, young Tate, is the youngest in the ranch (and cast!). Having already been through a lot as a target, he’s eager to learn how to carry on the legacy of Yellowstone, while grandfather John still has energy to pass on the trade.

Thomas Rainwater played by Gil Birmingham

Paramount Network

Formerly opposing the Duttons in their retention of the ranch, Chairman Thomas sees it as beneficial to now ally with them if he has any chance of reclaiming the environs for his ancestor’s Native American splendour.

Angela Blue Thunder played by Q’orianka Kilcher

Paramount Network

Angela is the prodigal daughter of Broken Rock Reservation. Reinventing herself as a business consultant in San Francisco, she could be Beth’s equivalent on the Reservation – younger and perhaps as fierce. Though we have her down as Team Yellowstone, season four will reveal where she stands in the bigger picture.

Jamie Dutton played by Wes Bentley

Paramount Network

Odd one out of the family Jamie is more concerned with formal accolades as an attorney general than bucolic toil, though he would prefer his dad John’s validation. However, “dad John” turned out to be “adopted dad John” as he (like Rip) found himself with a lineage apart from Dutton.

After a torrent of unfortunate events, Jamie distances himself from the Dutton clan to find his biological father amid the revelation. But would Jamie ever betray them for a claim to land himself?

Governor Perry played by Wendy Moniz

Paramount Network

Jamie Dutton’s rise through the ranks was spurned by Governor of Montana Lynelle Perry. Was it because of her flickering romantic connection with widowed John Dutton and his rustic charm? Either way, we know she wields great political power which could assist the Duttons’ bid.

Team Corporation

Caroline Warner played by Jacki Weaver

Part of Team Corporation, Warner is the new CEO of the company which aims to displace Team Yellowstone for commercial gain, coming in the form of an airport and ski resort. She replaces Willa Hayes played by Karen Pittman who had fallen foul of the system she trusted in so ardently.

Roarke Morris played by Josh Holloway

Paramount Network

Roarke turned his efforts of a life in crime to the world of land developing in Montana. Warner may oversee, but it’s his nimble dealings that will be crucial to Team Corporation’s progress.

Yellowstone season 4 airs on the Paramount Network in the US, with an air date on Paramount Network UK and My5 yet to be announced.