Sky releases first look trailer for forensic drama WOLFE

Paul Abbott, the man behind Shameless and No Offence, has penned a new drama which follows the life of Forensic Pathologist, Professor Wolfe Kinteh (played by Babou Ceesay).

This dark comedy, coming very soon to Sky Max and NOW, sees half genius, half liability Wolfe in his day-to-day life where he attempts to solve crimes by occasionally bending some rules.

Wolfe is described by Sky as being a “forensic powerhouse and North England’s finest crime scene expert”, but his talent is also matched with unconventional tactics.

Each week, Wolfe and his team head to unique crime scenes to truly put their skills to the test and attempt to unearth the mysteries behind each compelling case, but they certainly won’t be following the norm.

And today, Friday 6th August, Sky has released a thrilling trailer showcasing this razor-sharp comedy-drama.

Ceesay is joined by an outstanding ensemble cast, made up of Amanda Abbington, Natalia Tena, Adam Long, Naomi Yang, Talitha Wing, Shaniqua Okwok and Christine Tremarco.

Speaking of his lead role in this new comedy, Ceesay said: “I can’t wait for the viewers to meet WOLFE. Paul Abbott has poured his unique take on humanity into this complicated, fascinating character.

“I loved every minute of bringing him to life and working with the incredible cast and crew. It’s been an extraordinary experience creating the show and viewers are in for a fun and enigmatic journey.”

WOLFE is produced by AbbottVision and is directed by Adrian Shergold and Sean Spencer.

All episodes of WOLFE will be available on Sky Max and NOW from Friday 10th September 2021.