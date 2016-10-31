What's it about?

It's a five-part adaptation of Wilkie Collins' detective novel about the disappearance of a beautiful - but cursed - diamond. The story is set in the 19th century in a quintessentially English country house, where numerous suspects have a motive for stealing the precious stone.

Who stars in it?

Miranda's Sarah Hadland stars as Miss Clack alongside Cold Feet actor John Thomson as Sergeant Cuff.

They will be joined by Joshua Silver (Wolf Hall) and Terenia Edwards (Hero’s Welcome) who make their television debuts in the central roles of lead detective Franklin Blake and Rachel Verinder, the woman Franklin loves.

Sophie Ward will also appear as Lady Verinder, Stewart Clarke as Godfrey Ablewhite, Leo Wringer as Betteredge, and David Calder as Mr Bruff.