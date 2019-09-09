Marie (played with heartbreaking fragility by Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever) is a young woman in Lynnwood, Washington whose rape allegation is deemed unbelievable by two male police detectives. They’re suspicious of her inconsistent statement and of her guarded, almost bored manner of recounting it; of her troubled upbringing; of the teenager’s past tendency to “act up” for attention, as revealed by one of her previous foster mothers. Bringing her into the police station, the two detectives rip apart Marie’s testimony in the same unthinking way Grace’s dogs later maul at the faun carcass.

Kaityln Dever in Unbelievable

In flashbacks, we learn how Marie’s life unravels following the police investigation, while the main narrative jumps forward a few years to another rape case.

Dumplin’s Danielle Macdonald plays the second rape victim, a college student, and the way her allegation is handled is starkly contrasted to the treatment Marie endured. Merritt Wever, Unbelievable’s standout star, plays Colorado detective Karen Duvall, the empathetic and thorough (if a little green) lead investigator who spots a pattern of similar rape cases, and later teams up with Grace to catch a potential serial rapist.

Danielle Macdonald and Merritt Wever in Unbelievable

It’s a difficult watch, but never gruelling, and never sexualised. In one scene where Karen and Grace look through photographs of victims mid-rape, the camera remains on the two detectives’ faces almost entirely throughout. Of the cache of photographs they trawl through, just three non-explicit images appear on-screen for a blurred, split-second each. For viewers well-used to the graphic rape scenes ubiquitous in film and television, Netflix’s approach will come as relief.

Karen and Grace’s reactions to the photos reveal all we need to know of the horror and suffering captured on-camera— while making the series’ real-life, unbelievable premise all the more enraging.

Unbelievable will be available to stream on Netflix on 13th September 2019