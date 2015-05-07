Today is your LAST chance to vote for the Bafta Radio Times Audience Award
Sherlock, Game of Thrones, EastEnders, The Great British Bake Off, The Missing, Strictly Come Dancing and Cilla are all after your support in the final hours before voting closes this afternoon
Sunday will see TV's great, good and seriously talented turn out for the annual Bafta Television Awards in London, all hoping to get their hands on a golden gong. And today is your last chance to pick one of those lucky winners.
Forget Leading Actress or Drama Series, the Radio Times Audience Award is the big one. It's the only Bafta award where the winner is chosen by YOU, the telly-watching public
The shortlist, which champions the best drama, entertainment and soap programming over the last year, was picked by a panel of media and entertainment journalists, but when it comes to who will take home the coveted prize, the power is in your hands.
But that power is only yours until 4:00pm today when the Bafta poll closes.
Now is the time to pick between Sheridan Smith drama Cilla, long-running BBC1 soap EastEnders, hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, amateur cake-making competition The Great British Bake Off, hard-hitting drama The Missing, Benedict Cumberbatch's detective series Sherlock, and Saturday-night celebrity favourite Strictly Come Dancing.