1. Cilla

2. EastEnders

3. Game of Thrones

4. The Great British Bake Off

5. The Missing

6. Sherlock

7. Strictly Come Dancing

“This year’s shortlist showed British television was in the rudest of health. Nothing gets the nation talking like television – and 2014 was truly a vintage year,” said Ben Preston, editor of Radio Times.

“This shortlist shows we’re living in a golden era for British drama; an outstanding Sheridan Smith celebrating Cilla; the triumphant return of Sherlock; EastEnders rejuvenated with great new characters; the compelling and truly haunting The Missing; and Game of Thrones, jam-packed with British stars. 2014 was also the year when Bake Off switched channels and got millions more people obsessed with cakes – and when Strictly’s all-female presenting line-up put a new spring in the show’s step.”

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of Bafta, added, “The seven shortlisted programmes showcase an excellent and diverse range of television from last year. Every programme on the list has given us something to talk about so the public will have a hard choice ahead of them as they decide who to vote the winner. I can’t wait to see who it will be.”

But which of the seven shows deserves to win? That’s where you come in. Voting is open from Tuesday 24th of March until Thursday the 7th of May at 16:00 at www.radiotimes.com/.

The full list of nominations for the House of Fraser British Academy Television Awards will be announced on Wednesday 8th April.

Get voting and let us know who you're championing by tweeting us your choice @RadioTimes or using hashtags #RTAA and #BAFTATV.