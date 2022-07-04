The Undeclared War soundtrack: What's the song in episode 1?

The synopsis reads: "When a routine stress test of internet infrastructure goes awry, 21-year-old GCHQ intern Saara Parvin (played by Hannah Khalique-Brown) suddenly finds herself operating on the invisible frontier of high-stakes cyber warfare."

Channel 4 cyberattack drama The Undeclared War is set in the near-future in 2024, and follows a young genius hacker, Saara, who arrives at the GCHQ Malware Department on the same day of a well-timed cyberattack that takes down the country's internet.

The source of the cyberattack in unknown, but the Head of Operations at GCHQ, Daniel Patrick (played by Simon Pegg), soon suspects the Russian state.

The Undeclared War episode 1 features various memorable moments, including a "too good to be true" ending as Saara seemingly averts a second cyberattack.

Many of these moments are soundtracked by a musical refrain, which replays throughout the episode and adds an eerie quality to the season opener.

But what is the name of the song that plays in The Undeclared War episode 1, and what do the lyrics mean?

What's the song in The Undeclared War episode 1?

In the first episode of The Undeclared War, a haunting track plays at multiple different points in the episode, including when Saara (Hannah Khalique-Brown) arrives at GCHQ for her internship at the Malware Department.

The song that features multiple times in The Undeclared War episode 1 is 'Under the Willow', a Russian folk song. (You can listen to a version of the track here.)

Composer Debbie Wiseman created her own orchestration for the track for The Undeclared War, but the song's tune and lyrics are traditional.

The traditional lyrics (translated into English) are:

Under the green willow

The wounded cossack was lying

Oy du, under the green one

The wounded cossack was lying.

A raven bird over him was flying,

Began croaking loudly.

Ay du, raven wouldn’t fly

Hadn’t he smelled a good bite.

Black raven, don’t croak over my head,

I am still a cossack alive.

You’d better fly to my father’s and mother’s home,

Give the kerchief soaked in my blood

To my young and lovely wife.

Tell them, raven, that I’d got married

To another girl.

That I’ve found a bride

In the open field, across the river.

Was our wedding quiet, subdued,

Under the willow bush,

Oy du, quiet, subdued

Under the willow bush…

The matchmaker was the saber sharp,

The best man was bayonet of damask steel.

Oy du, saber sharp

And the bayonet was the best man.

A swift bullet married us fast

And motherland wed us.

Oy du, swift bullet

and motherland us wed.

The Undeclared War review: Brilliant cyberattack drama recalls The Matrix

The Undeclared War is airing on Channel 4.

