While many are anticipating her leading role in Bridgerton season 4, Yerin Ha can now be seen in the co-lead role of The Survivors alongside Charlie Vickers (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), with the pair starring as a young couple who return to their childhood hometown to be with family.

But they soon come to find out that there's something much darker lurking under the façade of the tight-knit town, with a murder mystery unfolding across the series.

Who stars alongside Ha and Vickers, though? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Survivors.

The Survivors cast: Full list of characters and actors in Netflix drama

The full confirmed cast list for The Survivors is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the main characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Charlie Vickers as Kieran Elliott

Yerin Ha as Mia Chang

Shannon Berry as Bronte

Robyn Malcolm as Verity Elliott

Damien Garvey as Brian Elliott

Catherine McClements as Trish

Don Hany as George Barlin

Jessica De Gouw as Olivia Birch

George Mason as Ash Carter

Martin Sacks as Julian Gilroy

Johnny Carr as Detective Alex Dan

Miriama Smith as Detective Senior Sergeant Sue Pendlebury

Benedict Hardie as Chris Renn

Julian Weeks as Liam Gilroy

Thom Green as Sean Gilroy

Ian Bliss as Geoff Mallott

Charlie Vickers as Kieran Elliott

Charlie Vickers as Kieran, Thom Green as Sean in The Survivors. Netflix

Who is Kieran? Kieran's life changed when two people drowned and one girl went missing in his hometown of Evelyn Bay 15 years ago. Now, returning to to be with his ailing father, memories of the past soon resurface when the body of a young woman is found.

Where have I seen Charlie Vickers? Vickers is best known for his role as Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. He has also starred in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart and Medici.

Yerin Ha as Mia Chang

Yerin Ha as Mia, Charlie Vickers as Kieran in The Survivors. Netflix

Who is Mia? Mia is Kieran's partner and also grew up in Evelyn Bay, but is plagued by unwelcome memories of the past when the couple return to their hometown with their baby.

Where have I seen Yerin Ha? Ha is best known for her roles in Paramount+ series Halo and Bad Behaviour. She has also starred in Dune: Prophecy and is set to take on the leading role as Sophie Baek in Bridgerton season 4.

Shannon Berry as Bronte

Shannon Berry as Bronte in The Survivors. Netflix

Who is Bronte? Bronte meets Kieran for the first time when he returns to Evelyn Bay and is intent on finding out what happened to Gabby, the missing girl from all those years ago.

Where have I seen Shannon Berry? Berry is known for her roles in The Wilds and Offspring, having also starred in High Country and Fake.

Robyn Malcolm as Verity Elliott

Robyn Malcolm as Verity in The Survivors. Netflix

Who is Verity? Verity is Kieran's mother who is described as "emotionally distant" and doesn't seem to want to dredge up the past.

Where have I seen Robyn Malcolm? Malcolm was most recently seen in After the Party, but is also known for her roles in Top of the Lake, Harrow, The Outpost and Black Bird.

Damien Garvey as Brian Elliott

Damien Garvey as Brian in The Survivors. Netflix

Who is Brian? Brian is Kieran's ailing father, who is part of the reason why his son returns home to Evelyn Bay with Mia.

Where have I seen Damien Garvey? Garvey is known for his roles in Rake, Jack Irish and Harrow. More recently, he's starred in The Artful Dodger and Nautilus.

