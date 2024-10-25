Fortunately, a multitude of other broadcasters picked up the project, but now fans are wondering if it can pull the same stunt again and secure a second season – which has proven elusive for other fantasy shows on streaming (see: Kaos).

Speaking to Yahoo UK, Latif expressed his hope that Nautilus becomes a crowdpleaser.

"There's something in the show for everyone," he began. "A family can watch it but then there's sci-fi, there's creature stuff, there's romantic drama, there's two handers, and the relationships between all the characters.

"So there's a lot of comedy in it [and] it's big spectacle."

Here's everything we know so far about the possibility of Nautilus season 2 on Prime Video.

Will there be Nautilus season 2?

Nautilus. Disney/Prime Video

Prime Video is yet to announce whether Nautilus has been renewed for season 2 or cancelled.

Interestingly, the series started life on rival streamer Disney Plus, but was dropped from the service after completing filming, but before a single episode could be released.

A number of broadcasters scooped up the rights to the series, including AMC (in the US), Prime Video (in the UK and Ireland) and Stan (in Australia, where the series was filmed), meaning it will still see a wide release.

However, the fragmented nature of the release strategy may make it more complicated than usual for Nautilus to secure a renewal, so it would certainly need a strong reaction to alert potential broadcasters to its potential.

We'll update this page as more information on the future of Nautilus comes in.

When could a potential Nautilus season 2 be released?

If Nautilus were to be renewed for season 2, it could be some time before it actually lands on our screens.

Filming for the first season took place over a period of approximately 11 months, with additional time for scripting and post-production also necessary to ensure the show is fit for public consumption.

Therefore, we'd expect an 18-24 month production cycle for Nautilus, which would place a potential season 2 release window in summer/autumn 2026.

Who could star in a potential Nautilus season 2?

Richard E Grant stars in Nautilus. Prime Video

If Nautilus were to return for more episodes, much of the original cast could reprise their roles.

Here's a reminder of the key players in Nautilus season 1:

Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo

Georgia Flood as Humility Lucas

Thierry Frémont as Gustave Benoit

Pacharo Mzembe as Boniface

Arlo Green as Turan

Tyrone Ngatai as Kai

Ling Cooper Tang as Suyin

Andrew Shaw as Jiacomo

Ashan Kumar as Ranbir

Chum Ehelepola as Jagadish

Céline Menville as Loti

Cameron Cuffe as Captain Pitt

Kayden Price as Blaster

Damien Garvey as Director Crawley

Richard E Grant as Karajaan leader

Muki Zubis as Casamir

Benedict Hardie as Cuff

Adolphus Waylee as Absalom Boston

Jacob Collins-Levy as Captain Youngblood

Luke Arnold as Captain Billy Millais

What could happen in a potential Nautilus season 2?

Obviously, there's no word yet on what might happen in an as-yet-unconfirmed Nautilus season 2.

It's possible that the showrunners may wish to draw from more of Jules Verne's classic adventure stories – particularly The Mysterious Island, in which Captain Nemo also appears – but there are plenty of original storylines they could explore too.

Is there a trailer for a potential Nautilus season 2?

Alas, nothing yet, as the show is yet to be renewed! We'll update this page if and when any new footage drops.

Nautilus is available to stream on Prime Video.

