The final scenes of season 2 episode 8 saw Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) prevent Sauron from wresting her ring, Nenya, from her.

While Sauron injured her, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) is able to save her, with the Elves waking up in their sanctuary, Rivendell, and deciding that, for the first time, they'll take the fight to Sauron.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about how Sauron will be feeling in that moment and what's likely to happen next for him, Vickers said: "I think any kind of chaos for the character is not good.

More like this

"It's ironic, because he's created a lot of the chaos, but I think he knows that the intention of making everything perfect, perhaps we have to go through this stage for everything to be perfect.

Charlie Vickers as Sauron in The Rings of Power season 2 Prime Video

"I think he probably knows that there is a war coming, that there is a battle coming because. I mean, canonically, it's the War of the Elves and Sauron, it's got to happen, like so many other things in this show as it keeps going.

"So I think he has this element to his personality, this desire for perfection, and he hates the Elves, and the only way for the perfection to exist is to get rid of these obstacles. So I think he's probably ready for the fight."

One fight Sauron does take on in the season 2 finale is a battle with Galadriel, with Vickers reflecting: "I think it's his arrogance and hubris, I think he still can't fathom that she would resist him and not join him.

"He underestimates her in that fight and we really developed that it's quite effortless for him at the start, and then she keeps fighting back and and he has to turn it up to 11 to defeat her.

"I think it's fury [going through his mind] but also there must be this begrudging respect, that she is a truly worthy adversary.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Perhaps he leaves the season thinking, 'Well, I can't have it all my own way. I want to control everything, but there is still an element of this world that I can't control, and I need to find a way to do that,' and whether that's obtaining the three Elven rings, however, he's going to do that in the future, I think it's unfinished business.

"And he'll always have that dynamic with Galadriel throughout this show, because they're the forces of good and evil."

While season 3 of the show hasn't yet been confirmed, Vickers is keen to continue Sauron's story to take on some key events from Tolkien's lore.

"I haven't been told anything about where the show is going, and that's honest," he said.

"But when I look at it across the appendices and the Rings of Power, there are that stories that the show is going to have to tell, and I'm so excited about the downfall of Numenor – to see Sauron sacrificing bodies in his temple, sacrificing them to the gods, that was such a visceral image, and then the wave crushing the city.

"That's something that I would hugely look forward to, should the show tell that story, and I hope to be a part of that."

The Rings of Power season 2 is available to stream now on Prime Video now – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.