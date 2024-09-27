The latest instalment of the Lord of the Rings spin-off saw Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) imprisoned by Adar (Sam Hazeldine) amid the Siege of Eregion.

Asking to say goodbye to her, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) approaches her in front of Adar and his Orcs. He kisses her and manages to slip a pin into her hand, ensuring she can pick the lock on her shackles and escape.

Despite the practicality element, some fans have been left a little unsettled by the kiss between the pair, who have only ever appeared to be close friends - particularly as, in Tolkien's lore, Elrond eventually marries Galadriel's daughter Celebrían, making Galadriel his mother-in-law.

Robert Aramayo as Elrond and Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein / Prime Video

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Aramayo admitted he and Clark were "shocked" when they read the script – but they both "came full circle" and ended up appreciating that moment.

"I didn't see the romance there at all," Aramayo explained. "It's an emotional goodbye to someone who is one of the most important people in his life. He truly believes she's gone. Adar says, 'I'll see you on the battlefield with her head on a pike.'"

"Which would be a much worse kiss!" quipped co-star Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-Galad).

Aramayo continued: "It's also his only real chance to get close enough to her to give her those keys, their chance to escape. It serves dual purpose, practically and as a goodbye. It is an emotional heightened moment but I too was shocked when I read that."

Asked if Clark was also surprised when she read the script, he added: "Yeah, we both were. We went on a journey with it too, spending a lot of time like, 'What?!' and then we came full circle to, 'Actually this is really interesting and unexpected and we can do something with this.'"

Thankfully, the pair both made it out of the penultimate episode alive, with our heroes set to face up to Sauron (Charlie Vickers) in one final episode before season 2 bows out. Buckle in!

