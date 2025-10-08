Not, it has been confirmed that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story's India Amarteifio and Gavin & Stacey icon Ruth Jones are among the actors joining the series in key roles.

Also set to star are Sam Hazeldine (Rings of Power), Jack Farthing (Spencer), Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Stephen Campbell Moore (Masters of the Air), Lisa Palfrey (Sex Education), Siena Kelly (Black Mirror), Naby Dakhil (House of David), Richard Elis (The Pact), Dean Rehman (Until I Kill You) and Robert Rhodes (House of the Dragon).

Jack Farthing, Iwan Rheon and Stephen Campbell Moore. Michael Shelford, Jack Alexander, BBC

The synopsis for the series calls it a "high-stakes thriller which crackles with danger".

The synopsis continues: "Set in a heatwave, with protestors on the streets, forensic psychologist Gabs Fox (Madeley) starts a new job at a high-security psychiatric hospital where she meets 17-year-old Bethany Krall (Amarteifio). Bethany was convicted of murdering her mother but claims she is innocent.

"She is estranged from her father Leonard (Hazeldine), who is the charismatic leader of an influential religious movement. Bethany tells Gabs that she has psychic powers and can predict the future – but what will it take for Gabs to believe her? And if Bethany didn’t kill her mother, then who did?"

Upon the announcement of the wider cast, Madeley said: "It's a total joy to lead such a powerful and vibrant series and bring the writing of Bryony Kimmings and Rebecca Manley to life. The Rapture is an incredibly special project to me and I'm thrilled to be Executive Producing the series alongside such a fantastic team and bringing accessibility to the forefront of production."

Meanwhile, Amarteifio added: "I’m over the moon to be getting started on this production and cannot wait to bring Bethany onto tellies. It will be a massive challenge for me professionally, which I’m very much welcoming and feel incredibly safe to do so in the hands of Mammoth and Ruth!"

The Rapture will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

