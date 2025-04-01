Newcomer Michael Iskander will return as the eventual king David for season 2, with much of the supporting cast also reprising their roles, including Daredevil: Born Again alum Ayelet Zurer and Avatar's Stephen Lang.

Creator and co-writer Jon Erwin has not been shy about sharing updates on the production, so read on for some of the key details announced so far – and an estimation of when House of David season 2 could land on Prime Video.

Ayelet Zurer and Ali Suliman star in House of David. Prime Video/Amazon Content Services LLC

Good news! House of David has been renewed for a second season on Prime Video – and it may be coming sooner than you think.

After its renewal was formally announced in mid-March, just prior to episode 6 dropping on the streaming platform, showrunner Jon Erwin revealed that cameras were already rolling on the next set of episodes.

He and co-writer Jon Gunn said: "We are humbled by the extraordinary reaction this show has earned from the faith audience worldwide.

"Thanks to them and our partners at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, Wonder Project will bring more of the Bible and this epic saga to a global audience. Congratulations to our incredible cast and crew."

On Instagram, Erwin shared a short video celebrating the news.

He proceeded to announce that filming on season 2 was already underway, with a major new set being constructed to bring the next chapter of the story to life.

Given that production is moving forward at pace, we'd expect the next season of House of David to be released within the next year, with a possible release date being spring 2026. That's just speculation for now though.

We'll update this page with more information on the House of David release window as it comes in.

House of David season 2 cast: Who could return?

Indy Lewis and Michael Iskander star in House of David. Nikos Nikolopoulos/Prime Video/Amazon Content Services LLC

House of David season 2 will see most of the original cast reprise their roles, led by newcomer Michael Iskander as the titular character.

Of course, one absence will be Martyn Ford as Goliath, who was defeated in the two-part finale. Deadline reports that the following House of David cast members will also be back in the next batch of episodes.

Michael Iskander as David

Ali Suliman as King Saul

Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam

Stephen Lang as Samuel

Indy Lewis as Mychal

Yali Topol Margalith as Mirab

Ethan Kai as Jonathan

Sam Otto as Eshbaal

Oded Fehr as Abner

Louis Ferreira as Jesse

Davood Ghadami as Eliab

Ashraf Barhom as Doeg

Alexander Uloom as King Achish

House of David season 2 plot: What is it about?

Michael Iskander in House of David. Jonathan Prime/Prime Video/Amazon Content Services LLC

Now that Goliath has been defeated, House of David season 2 will move on to the next chapter in the Biblical figure's journey, seeing him face palace politics and family feuds on a path to eventually taking the throne.

Teasing the plot in an Instagram video, co-writer Erwin said: "If you want to begin to speculate now, [to] talk about what you think the second season is going to be... Many of you are getting it really, really right."

Is there a House of David season 2 trailer?

Alas, there's no official trailer yet, although series creator Jon Erwin has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes footage from the set of season 2 – including the below sizzle reel showing off some new sets.

House of David is available to stream on Prime Video.

