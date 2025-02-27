"I think he is the origin of a lot of hero stories. He's the original underdog story, the most unlikely candidate being chosen to do something that is impossible," he began.

"But I don't think David knows that. I think he's just living his life. And he takes it day by day. And he doesn't know that he's a hero. He doesn't know that he's gonna be this big, great, super famous prophet."

Iskander concluded: "So, he's still battling all the normal teenage human hurdles that he sees on a daily basis. What I really love about this show is that it dives into all the human aspects of who these heroes were."

Avatar star Stephen Lang, who plays prophet Samuel, agreed: "When I was sent this script for House of David, it was so impressive to me how it took these characters that we know from Bible school and Sunday school and synagogue, and humanised them.

"It gave them a depth that they don't normally have. The stories themselves are colourful and simple enough to get our attention. But, in this series, it really examines the characters [and their] human qualities."

If you're excited to watch more House of David, read on for when new episodes drop and an overview of the full release schedule on Prime Video.

When are House of David episodes released?

House of David. Amazon MGM Studios

New episodes of House of David will be released on Thursdays at midnight (12:01am) on Prime Video UK.

Following a triple-bill premiere, the show will be switching to a regular schedule of one episode per week, up until the finale.

How many episodes are there in House of David?

In total, there will be eight episodes of House of David, including a two-part finale depicting the character's epic battle with Goliath.

House of David release schedule

Martyn Ford stars in House of David. Jonathan Prime/Prime Video/Amazon Content Services LLC

If you're excited to tune in to more House of David, check our full release schedule below for an overview of when each episode is set to drop, with the series spanning from late February to early April on Prime Video.

House of David episode 1 – A Shepherd and a King – Thursday 27th February 2025 (out now)

House of David episode 2 – Deep Calls to Deep – Thursday 27th February 2025 (out now)

House of David episode 3 – The Anointing – Thursday 27th February 2025 (out now)

House of David episode 4 – The Song of Moses – Thursday 6th March 2025

House of David episode 5 – The Wolf and The Lion – Thursday 13th March 2025

House of David episode 6 – Giants Awakened – Thursday 20th March 2025

House of David episode 7 – David and Goliath Part 1 – Thursday 27th March 2025

House of David episode 8 – David and Goliath Part 2 – Thursday 3rd April 2025

House of David is available to stream on Prime Video.

