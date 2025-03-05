In addition, fans can look forward to being reunited with Jon Bernthal's acclaimed take on Frank Castle aka the Punisher, who originated in Netflix's Daredevil season 2, before spinning off into his own self-titled series.

"There's always that danger, when you take time away from a character, that you come back and you're sort of doing an impression of yourself as you used to be," said Ann Woll of her return as Karen (via Marvel Entertainment).

"Five years allowed me to go, 'Oh, well she's grown and changed.' This is a new version of this character, so she doesn't actually have to be exactly like [she was]."

If you're excited to see what the season has in store for the gang, read on for everything you need to know about the Daredevil: Born Again release schedule – including when the next episode is on Disney Plus.

When is Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 on Disney Plus?

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil: Born Again. Giovanni Rufino/Marvel/Disney+

Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 will be released on Disney Plus UK at 2am (GMT) on Wednesday 12th March 2025.

Confusingly for UK-based fans, the show is debuting in the United States on Tuesday evenings at 6pm (PT) / 9pm (ET), but don't be alarmed – it is technically still a simultaneous worldwide release, owing to time zone differences.

Of course, it does beg the question of when exactly will be the safest time to watch the show for those fans desperately trying to avoid spoilers, with most viewers probably unable to pull an all-nighter.

Perhaps you would be wise to stay off social media until you get a chance to tune in – or scroll at your peril!

How many episodes are in Daredevil: Born Again?

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 will consist of nine episodes in total.

However, the story will continue in a nine-episode second season, which brings the Marvel revival to the 18-part runtime initially reported when it was announced – all the way back in July 2022.

Daredevil: Born Again release schedule

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle AKA Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again Disney Plus

Daredevil: Born Again is following a rather inconsistent release pattern: starting with a double-bill, it then switches to one episode per week, before another double-bill for episodes 5 and 6.

Episodes 7 through 9 do not yet have confirmed release dates, with one possibility being that Marvel will squeeze another double-bill into the rollout – although that's just speculation for now.

Here's the Daredevil: Born Again release schedule as it stands:

Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 – Wednesday 5th March at 2am (GMT)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 2 – Wednesday 5th March at 2am (GMT)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 – Wednesday 12th March at 2am (GMT)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 – Wednesday 19th March at 2am (GMT)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 – Wednesday 26th March at 2am (GMT)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 – Wednesday 26th March at 2am (GMT)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 – TBC

Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 – TBC

Daredevil: Born Again episode 9 – TBC

Daredevil: Born Again trailer

If you're excited for the next episode of Daredevil: Born Again, revisit the visceral trailer below for a glimpse at what's in store.

Daredevil: Born Again is available to stream on Disney Plus.

