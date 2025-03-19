Muse only made a couple of appearances throughout the episode, but the villain has made quite the striking - and menacing - first impression.

Plus, it's been a bit of a mystery as to who's playing the comic book villain - but fans think they might have sussed it.

Here's everything you need to know about Muse!

Who is Muse in Daredevil: Born Again?

Muse is a supervillain in the Marvel universe, a serial killer artist who uses mass murders, torture and horrific crimes as a means of creating "art" in the streets of New York City.

Episode 4 of Daredevil: Born Again gave us our first glimpse Muse and the horrors he's planning, as he was seen heading towards a train track with an innocent man in his clutches, and later extracting blood from his veins, presumably in the process of creating one of his gruesome "artworks".

Muse in Daredevil: Born Again. Disney Plus

Muse first appeared in Daredevil vol. 5 #11 in 2016, and was created by Charles Soule and Ron Garney. His appearance seems to have been adapted very faithfully - with his white mask which shows blood pouring from his eyes.

In the comic books, Muse is incredibly hard to track, even for Daredevil, and has superhuman speed, which will make him a terrifying opponent.

Who plays Muse in Daredevil: Born Again?

The actor playing Muse hasn't officially been confirmed, but many believe it to be Wednesday star Hunter Doohan.

Most significantly, Doohan appears in the credits of episode 4 - and since he's not seen in any other role, that's led us to believe it's him behind the mask.

Hunter Doohan. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

What other roles is Hunter Doohan known for?

Doohan is best known for his role as Tyler Galpin in Wednesday. He's due to return to the role for season 2, with a first-look clip showing him chained up after the events of the season 1 (which we won't spoil here!) and hinting that Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams may break him out of jail.

In the past, Doohan has also appeared in series including Westworld, What/If, and Your Honour.

Daredevil: Born Again continues on Disney Plus on Wednesdays.

