Bernthal is yet to make an appearance in the revival series, but showrunner Dario Scardapane has teased ever so slightly what fans can expect.

"I feel that whenever Frank comes into the story, hijinks ensue," Scardapane told TV Line. "And in this story, that is very, very true.

"He comes in for a very, very particular reason, he is brought in by a very, very particular person, and I think that it will be immensely satisfying — and a bit like, ‘Oh, my God,'"

Scardapane was sure to remind fans that "whenever you put Frank and Daredevil together, all bets are off. It’s a tornado. I mean… we broke some stuff!"

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher

While it's not clear the capacity in which Bernthal will appear in Begin Again, viewers will get another chance to revisit Frank Castle in a new Disney Plus special.

The special episode will coincide with the second season of Daredevil: Born Again in 2026, with plot details pretty scarce.

Bernthal told The Hollywood Reporter about the episode and his gratitude at getting to revisit the character of Frank Castle.

The actor said: "We're giving it our all and we're trying to tell a Frank Castle story that we're going to turn our back on the audience - it's not going to be easy, it's not going to be light, and I think it's the version that this character deserves and I’m just beyond honoured and grateful that we get the opportunity."

Quizzed on whether the special would follow the tone of various other universes Frank has stepped into, Bernthal told the publication: "It's going to be dark. Frank has no interest in breaking out the darkness. It's not going to be easy. I don’t know if that’s the Netflix tone then that’s what it’s going to be."

Daredevil: Born Again continues on Disney Plus on Wednesdays.

