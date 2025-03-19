In a enthralling and emotionally raw scene that took viewers right back to Netflix's original series, Frank confronted Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) about the death of his best friend, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and spoke openly about the loss of his son.

But one small detail took fans by surprise – when Frank referenced the injustice of Foggy's murder and said: "So what now? Every day Bullseye goes to the chow hall, eats his slop, you know he gets to breathe the same air that you breathe?"

It's actually the first time in the series that Benjamin 'Dex' Poindexter has been referred to as Bullseye, leading fans to wonder if he and Frank have met previously.

Benjamin Poindexter AKA Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) in Daredevil: Born Again Disney Plus

By the end of the original Daredevil, we saw Dex in hospital, with the camera shot indicating that he had become the villain Bullseye – but seven years have passed since then in the show.

It stands to reason that if Frank is referring to Dex by Bullseye, the pair may have met off-camera in those years since we last saw them and perhaps had a stand-off.

It would certainly explain the amount of venom in Frank's voice when he's talking about him.

Some fans have put the theory out there on X (formerly known as Twitter), with one writing: "Seems like they crossed paths offscreen and already established a rivalry if Frank is the one to call him Bullseye first."

Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil: Born Again. Disney Plus

Another said: "Frank called Dex Bullseye, I don’t think Matt has even called him that…. Could Frank have had a run in with him already??"

One more said: "Hearing Frank name-drop Bullseye was rather awesome, can you imagine if they crossed paths?!"

Whether or not the pair have already met, the mention certainly seems to set up an inevitable face-off between the two of them.

Elsewhere, episode 4 also introduced supervillain Muse, in chilling scenes that saw him extracting blood from one of his victims and preparing one of his gruesome "artworks".

Next up, fans will be treated to a double-bill, with episodes 5 and 6 landing on the same day – buckle in!

Daredevil: Born Again continues on Disney Plus on Wednesdays.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.