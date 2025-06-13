The couple, who have been together for around 18 months, sparked engagement rumours over Christmas when Lipa was seen wearing a ring in Instagram posts, but she hadn’t addressed the rumours — until now.

"Yes, we’re engaged," she told British Vogue, before adding: "It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever — it’s a really special feeling."

Wondering where you’ve seen actor Turner before? Read on for everything you need to know about the star.

Who is Callum Turner?

Callum Turner as Major John 'Bucky' Egan in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

Turner is a successful British actor, who's best known for playing Eddie Redmayne’s big magic brother in the Fantastic Beasts series, Major John 'Bucky' Egan in Masters of the Air and a former soldier framed by deepfake in the BBC thriller The Capture, which earned him a BAFTA nomination in 2020.

He began acting in 2011, and his first role was in a short film for the University of Hertfordshire Film and Television Programme, titled Think of England.

The star previously credited his mum for his love of film in an interview at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

Alongside his acting career, Turner has also modelled for brands like Burberry and Reebok, and magazines including Esquire, Interview, GQ, and Vogue.

He previously opened up about how he initially wanted to be a footballer before turning to acting, but gave up the game at 17.

"I wasn’t good enough," he told GQ. "I didn’t know I had to put in as much effort as the others. And I didn’t."

How old is Callum Turner?

The star is 35 years old.

What other movies and TV shows has Callum Turner starred in?

The star has also appeared in numerous other films, including comedy-drama movie Emma, Assassin's Creed, The Only Living Boy in New York and The Last Letter from Your Lover.

More recently, he took on the lead role in George Clooney's 2024 film The Boys in the Boat, and revealed exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of its premiere that it sees him achieve a long-held desire to star in a sports film.

The film recounts the true story of how the University of Washington rowing team defied the odds to bag gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, with Turner playing the main character of rower Joe Rantz.

Callum Turner and Eddie Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros Entertainment

"We all love a sports movie and an underdog story," he explained. "I've always wanted to do a sports movie. I was 31 when I got the part and I was running out of time, I was running out of sports to play!"

He added: "We trained for five months. And two months of that was just strictly rowing four hours a day, losing weight, you know, being part of a team.

"It's the closest experience you'll ever have to being part of a sports team, truly a wonderful experience. And I love playing sports and exercising and I just thrived and I adored it. And we really built a bond!"

Is Callum Turner on Instagram?

No, the actor isn't currently on Instagram.

Is Callum Turner on Twitter?

No, the actor isn't currently on Twitter.

