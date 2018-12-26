Here's everything you need to know about The Midnight Gang cast.

David Walliams plays the headmaster

Who plays the headmaster in The Midnight Gang? Walliams plays a strict headmaster, who visits the hospital and insists that Tom accompanies him back to school.

Where have I seen David Walliams before? When he's not a judge on Britain's Got Talent, Walliams is best known for his comedy and acting roles in shows like Little Britain, Partners in Crime and Big School. He's also a bestselling children's author, having penned The Midnight Gang as well as Gangsta Granny, The Boy in the Dress, Mr Stink, Billionaire Boy and more.

Alan Davies plays the Porter

Who plays the porter in The Midnight Gang? Alan Davies plays the kindly hospital porter whom Tom meets when he first arrives.

Where have I seen Alan Davies before? The Robin to Sandi Toksvig's Batman in BBC panel show QI, Davies is also known for playing the title role in the BBC drama Jonathan Creek and hosting Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled on Dave.

Oliver Zetterstrom

Who plays Tom in The Midnight Gang? Oliver Zetterstrom plays Tom, a young boy who's sent to Lord Funt Hospital after he hits his head during a game of cricket.

Where have I seen Oliver Zetterstrom before? The child actor played a young Faraday (Domhnall Gleeson's character) in The Little Stranger (above), and appeared as Young Simon in The Romanoffs.

Haydn Gwynne plays Matron

Who plays the Matron in The Midnight Gang? Haydn Gwynne plays the Matron at Lord Funt Hospital.

Where have I seen Haydn Gwynne before? A staple on both stage and screen, Haydn Gwynne was Bafta-nominated in 2009 for her role as Alex Pates in Channel 4's Drop the Dead Donkey. Since then she's played Dr Joanna Graham in Peak Practice, and landed Olivier and Tony Award nominations as Mrs Wilkinson in Billy Elliot the Musical. More recently, she's known for playing Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in The Windsors.

Amit Shah plays Doctor Luppers

Who plays Doctor Luppers in The Midnight Gang? Amit Shah plays the nervous, bumbling Doctor Luppers.

Where have I seen Amit Shah before? Shah has enjoyed roles in various TV shows and films, including Johnny English Strikes Again and Jekyll and Hyde. He's also popped up in The Smoke, Crashing, Hospital People and The Rebel.

Mark Heap plays Sir Quentin

Who plays Sir Quentin Strillers in The Midnight Gang? Mark Heap plays Sir Quentin Strillers, the snooty hospital principal.

Where have I seen Mark Heap before? The actor is probably best known for playing annoying neighbour Jim in Friday Night Dinner, and also has various recurring roles in shows like Upstart Crow (above) and Spy.

Jocelyn Jee Esien plays Tootsie

Who plays Tootsie in The Midnight Gang? Jocelyn Jee Esien plays Tootsie, the hospital cook.

Where have I seen Jocelyn Jee Esien before? The English writer and comedian has starred in Walliams' adaptations Gangsta Granny and Big School, in addition to her comedy show Little Miss Jocelyn and BBC3 series 3 Non-Blondes.

The Midnight Gang airs on Boxin gDay at 7:30pm on BBC1