Here's everything you need to know about the show.

What time is The Midnight Gang on TV?

The Midnight Gang will air on BBC1 on Boxing Day (Wednesday 26th December) at 7.30pm.

What's The Midnight Gang about?

The story, based on Walliams' book of the same name, tells the tale of Tom, a young boy who must spend a stint in the children's ward at Lord Funt Hospital, after an accident during a cricket game.

More like this

Once he arrives, Tom quickly makes enemies — including a frightening porter and a bitter matron who dislikes children — and friends, as he discovers The Midnight Gang, a group of kids who secretly sneak out of the ward at midnight and go on magical adventures.

But when Tom's horrible boarding school headmaster determines that he should return to school, Tom attempts to spend a final night in hospital for one last Midnight Gang adventure.

Who stars in The Midnight Gang?

Tom's wicked headmaster is (of course) played by David Walliams himself. Meanwhile QI's Alan Davies is the scary Porter, Matron is played by Haydn Gwynne (The Windsors), and the nervous young doctor Luppers is played by Amit Shah (Breathe, Crashing).

Tom is played by Oliver Zetterstrom, Sir Quentin is played by Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner), and Jocelyn Jee Esien (Upstart Crow) is Tootsie.

When was The Midnight Gang filmed?

Filming kicked off back in September – here's a sneak peek of David Walliams in costume as the headmaster...

Advertisement

Is there a Midnight Gang stage show?

Yes, there is – a musical version of Walliams' book launched in Chichester and ran from mid-October to early November. There are no confirmed plans for more performances but the show won rave reviews so don't be surprised if it crops up again soon.