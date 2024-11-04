The series follows Hall's character Claire, an English teacher whose life is disrupted when she starts to hear a mysterious humming sound no one else can detect, and for which no medical consultation can find a cause.

However, Claire starts to form a bond with a student, Kyle, when she finds out he can also hear the hum.

Together, they join a group of neighbours who claim the sound is a gift for a "chosen few".

Rebecca Hall as Claire in The Listeners. BBC

The series, which is described as "provocative and haunting", is said to explore "the human search for the transcendent, the rise of conspiracy culture in the West, and the desire for community and connection in our increasingly polarised times".

Also starring in the series are Franc Ashman (Inside Man), Samuel Edward-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Karen Henthorn (Coronation Street), Lucy Sheen (Ping Pong) and Ian Mercer (All Creatures Great and Small).

A teaser trailer for the drama was released back in September, which featured close-up shots of Claire as narration from Hall was heard saying: "I couldn't imagine how my life could unravel so completely. It was so small and innocuous, such a barely perceptible sound. Or maybe I could imagine it? Maybe that was the problem."

The Listeners will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Tuesday 19th November.

