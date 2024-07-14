Alongside Coleman, the series also stars Archie Renaux as Hitch, another rookie detective working with Coleman's Ember Manning, and Renaux has teased just how twisting and turning the show is.

Renaux said: "It always keeps you guessing. It takes you down a lot of dead ends, and gets you thinking that you know all the answers – like I did when I first read the scripts – but then you’ll be taken somewhere completely new and realise you’ve been fooled."

Other stars set to feature in the drama include House of the Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney, as well as Ruby Stokes, Laura Marcus, Bo Bragason, Weruche Opia, Amelia Bullmore, Matthew McNulty and Ralph Ineson.

Archie Renaux as Hitch in The Jetty. BBC/Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall

Elizabeth Kilgarriff, executive producer for production company Firebird Pictures, also pointed to the unique nature of the show, highlighting its thematic explorations alongside its crime genre trappings.

Kilgarriff said: "On the surface The Jetty has all of the really enjoyable delicious things of a crime show. But essentially it’s a really clever, interesting portrayal of a woman dealing with grief and having to reassess her life up until now.

"I’m always looking for a piece that is one thing on the surface but then is also giving you something else, so it feels properly distinctive, and that’s what Cat’s idea did.

"It is about sexual morality, consent, coming of age, grooming, identity and relationships but it wears all of those things very lightly in the sense that it’s also just a really interesting story set in a community where various things that have happened connect very cleverly together.

"I also think thematically what it looks at, and what Cat wanted to explore, is how much has changed in the last 20 years in terms of women, misogyny and how much things have been buried beneath the surface.

"Cat has written a series, in a way, that allows you to look at what life was like for teenage girls 20 years ago versus now."

The Jetty will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 15th July 2024.

