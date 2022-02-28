Jill Halfpenny ( The Drowning ) leads the cast of the new series, which sees a group of friends from university reunite for what promises to be the trip of a lifetime.

Channel 5 has released an advance clip from new thriller The Holiday for readers of RadioTimes.com , which foreshadows trouble to come for the attendees of a luxury trip.

However, it is soon revealed that dark secrets are hiding just beneath the surface of this seemingly close-knit clique, with police officer Kate (Halfpenny) suspecting her husband of infidelity.

Her doubts about him are plain to see in this clip from the first episode, which sees the frenemies having a hypothetical discussion about whether they would lie to save their partner from a driving offence.

Kate's response is steeped in double-meanings, as she drops some not-so-subtle hints that she's hellbent on uncovering the truth behind his interactions with a mysterious person saved as 'Coral Girl' on his phone.

Watch the exclusive clip from The Holiday episode one below:

"If Sean was stupid enough not only to lie to me but then to get caught," Kate begins, before trailing off and regaining her composure. "Truth is, our car barely does 50[mph], so I reckon Sean would be safe."

The Holiday is written by Michael Crompton (Silent Witness) and directed by Laura Way (Blood), with a cast that also includes Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve), Aidan McArdle (The Trial of Christine Keeler) and Liv Mjönes (Midsommar).

The Holiday premieres on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday 1st March and continues throughout the week. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

