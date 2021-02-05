The Drowning season 2 release date: Latest news on a follow-up to Channel 5 drama

*Warning: spoiler for The Drowning season one*

The Drowning season one recently came to a dramatic conclusion, as Jodie (Jill Halfpenny) learnt that Daniel – the teenage boy she’d become convinced was her missing son, Tom – wasn’t related to her at all.

She also learnt that it was her shifty brother, Jason (Jonas Armstrong), who inadvertently caused Tom’s accidental death nine years prior. (You can read more here, with our The Drowning ending explained feature.)

The thriller centred on the question surrounding Daniel’s true parentage, so it would seem unlikely that a second season will be commissioned. However, Halfpenny recently revealed to RadioTimes.com that while a second season would “be a very different show,” she would be keen to find out more abut her character’s future.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Drowning season two.

Will there be a second season of The Drowning?

The Drowning hasn’t yet been renewed for a second season.

However, series lead Jill Halfpenny exclusively told RadioTimes.com that she would “like to see” her character’s future progression – but added the caveat that there’s been no suggestion that the thriller will get another instalment.

Asked if she would be interested in following up on character Jodie’s journey, Halfpenny said: “I don’t know, actually. I mean… It’s difficult. It would be a very different show. The whole premise and intention would be done and dusted. She’s certainly a brilliant character. I would certainly like to see what she did after all of this happened. But no, the answer is: I really don’t know. I don’t think so.

She also explained that “this show started out as a feature film,” before becoming a four-part series.

“People were interested, and it morphed into, I believe, a two-parter, and then it became four parts. Which is quite common, really, with the sort of journey of pieces that people have written. It just depends on who’s interested, and who wants to make it.”

You can read our exclusive Big RT Interview with Jill Halfpenny here.

The Drowning cast

The second season has yet to be been commissioned, so it’s not clear who from The Drowning cast would return.

However, it would seem likely that the show’s two big-name leads, Jill Halfpenny (as grieving mother Jodie) and Rupert Penry-Jones (as Mark, Daniel’s real father who was revealed to be innocent in The Drowning episode four), would return.

The Drowning season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer for The Drowning season two as the show hasn’t yet been renewed. Stay tuned!

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.