Meet the cast of Channel 5 thriller The Drowning

Channel 5 series The Drowning stars Jill Halfpenny and Rupert Penry-Jones, in a dark thriller about a missing child.

Halfpenny plays Jodie, a small business owner who has slowly been rebuilding her life since her young son, Tom, went missing nine years ago. However, a chance encounter one morning changes everything.

Read on for our guide to the cast and characters in The Drowning.

Jill Halfpenny plays Jodie

Channel 5

Who is Jodie? A woman who lost her young son, Tom, nine years ago, when he went missing at a lake and was later presumed drowned.

In the present-day at the start of episode one, she sees a teenager, Daniel, who looks like an older version of Tom, and becomes convinced that he is him.

Where have I seen Jill Halfpenny before? The former EastEnders star is known for roles in projects as wide ranging as Humans, Waterloo Road, Dark Money, Liar, Inside No. 9, and Three Girls.

Cody Molka plays Daniel

Channel 5

Who is Daniel? A teenager interested in music, and who has no memory of his mother. He has a difficult relationship with his father, Mark.

Where have I seen Cody Molka before? This is the newcomer’s first major on-screen role.

Rupert Penry-Jones plays Mark

Channel 5

Who is Mark? An architect, and Daniel’s stuffy and socially-inept father. He has little in common with his son, but is very protective of him.

Where have I seen Rupert Penry-Jones before? He played Captain Wentworth opposite Sally Wakins in Persuasion, and is known for roles in Spooks (as Adam Carter), Match Point, Wizards, Silk, Whitechapel, and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, among others.

Jade Anouka plays Yasmin

Channel 5

Who is Yasmin? Jodie’s friend and business partner.

Where have I seen Jade Anouka before? She’s probably best known for playing Ruta Skadi in His Dark Materials. She’s also starred in Cleaning Up (as Jess), Small Axe, Turn Up Charlie, and in Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum.

Jonas Armstrong plays Jason

Channel 5

Who is Jason? Jodie’s dependable brother.

Where have I seen Jonas Armstrong before? He is known for roles in Edge of Tomorrow, Book of Blood, Line of Duty, Ghost Seekers, and recently in ITV’s The Bay.

Deborah Findley plays Lynn

Who is Lynn? Jodie’s mother, with whom she has an antagonistic relationship with.

Where have I seen Deborah Findley before? She played Ruth in The Split, and has appeared in Torchwood, State of Play, Vanity Fair (the 2004 film), Silent Witness, and Cranford.

Babs Olusanmokun plays Ade

Channel 5

Who is Ade? An employee at Jodie and Yasmin’s small gardening business.

Where have I seen Babs Olusanmokun before? He played Clayton in the Black Mirror episode Black Museum, and has starred in The Widow, Roots, The Night Of, and Too Old to Die Young.

Deirdre Mullins plays Kate

Who is Kate? Jodie’s former best friend; she previously had an affair with Jodie’s husband Ben. In the present-day, she’s now married to Ben, and they have a daughter.

Where have I seen Deidre Mullins before? Mullins has appeared in The Dark Mile, Man Down, Vikings, Will (as Anne Shakespeare), and The Frankenstein Chronicles.

Dara Devaney plays Ben

Who is Ben? Jodie’s ex-husband.

Where have I seen Dara Devaney before? He’s known for Dominion Creek, Pursuit, Monster, The Gift, Above Suspicion, and Raw.

