When is Channel 5 thriller The Drowning on TV?

Jill Halfpenny and Rupert Penry-Jones star in Channel 5 thriller The Drowning, following a grieving mother who becomes convinced that her son (presumed dead for nine years) has mysteriously reappeared.

Advertisement

Still grief-stricken and now isolated from her family and ex-husband, she becomes obsessed with the teenage boy, Daniel, whom she believes to be her own, long lost son.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Drowning.

When is The Drowning on TV?

The Drowning airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm from February 1st 2021 on Channel 5.

The Drowning cast

Channel 5

Produced by Bulletproof and Doctor Who star Noel Clarke, the cast includes Jill Halfpenny (Dark Money, EastEnders) as Jodie, a grieving mother, and Rupert Penry-Jones (Persuasion) as Mark, Daniel’s father.

The Drowning cast also features: Jonas Armstrong, who plays Jodie’s brother Jason; Deborah Findley as her mum Lynn; and Cody Molka as teenager Daniel. Jade Anouka and Babs Olusanmokun also star.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is The Drowning about?

Jodie lost her young son, Tom, nine years ago during a lakeside family outing, when he went missing and was later presumed to have drowned in the lake.

Flash forward to present day, and Jodie is broke and single after her ex-husband left her for her former best friend. On her way to deliver an important pitch for her struggling business, she’s distracted when she thinks she sees Tom, now a teenager.

Following him to school, she discovers that he has no memory of her, and now goes by the name of Daniel. Impulsively, she decides to masquerade as a school music teacher in order to get close to him – putting the fragile life she’s built for herself at risk.

The Drowning trailer

You can get a first-look at The Drowning and a taste of what to expect by watching the moody teaser below.

Advertisement

The Drowning airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm from February 1st 2021 on Channel 5. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.